Viewers Slam Actors Drashti Dhami, Shakti Arora for Promoting Adultery on Colors Show

Colors TV’s prime-time show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka has been inviting a lot of wrath for its theme.The show, which stars actors Drashti Dhami, Shakti Arora and Aditi Sharma in lead roles, revolves around three characters — a married couple Kunal (Arora) and Mauli (Sharma), and her childhood best friend Nandini (Dhami).In the show, despite being happily married to Mauli, Kunal falls head over heels for Nandini, who he helps come out of an abusive marriage. The story, which began with domestic abuse, is now showing illicit love blossoming between Kunal and Nandini.However, the audience has not been taking the recent developments too well. Netizens have been slamming Arora and Dhami for romanticising and justifying adultery. Some are even urging that the daily soap be pulled off air.A recent promo shared by Colors on its official Instagram handle shows Kunal and Nandini getting physically intimate.One user commented, “Drishti I just hate hate hate you.”Another said, “I don’t like the story they are showing now. You guys can show a good story line instead of Kunal cheating and Nandni betraying her friend.”A third wrote, “Colors need to put an end to this serial. It’s getting very annoying.”Criticising the channel, another user commented, “How could you support and promote this kind of irrelevant show @colorstv ..This type of message do you wanna give our society? It's totally unfair and not expected from your Channel..isse achha toh Sasural Simar Ka dikha de te.”Incidentally, Sony TV’s Pehredaar Piya Ki was called off air last year only after 31 episodes after viewers demanded its ban for promoting child marriage. The show had an 18-year-old girl get married to a 10-year-old prince in order to protect him.