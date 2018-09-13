English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Viewers Slam Actors Drashti Dhami, Shakti Arora for Promoting Adultery on Colors Show
The audience hasn't been taking too well the illicit love affair blossoming between their characters in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.
Actors Drashti Dhami and Shakti Arora on the sets of their show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. (Image: Instagram/Colours TV)
Loading...
Colors TV’s prime-time show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka has been inviting a lot of wrath for its theme.
The show, which stars actors Drashti Dhami, Shakti Arora and Aditi Sharma in lead roles, revolves around three characters — a married couple Kunal (Arora) and Mauli (Sharma), and her childhood best friend Nandini (Dhami).
In the show, despite being happily married to Mauli, Kunal falls head over heels for Nandini, who he helps come out of an abusive marriage. The story, which began with domestic abuse, is now showing illicit love blossoming between Kunal and Nandini.
However, the audience has not been taking the recent developments too well. Netizens have been slamming Arora and Dhami for romanticising and justifying adultery. Some are even urging that the daily soap be pulled off air.
A recent promo shared by Colors on its official Instagram handle shows Kunal and Nandini getting physically intimate.
One user commented, “Drishti I just hate hate hate you.”
Another said, “I don’t like the story they are showing now. You guys can show a good story line instead of Kunal cheating and Nandni betraying her friend.”
A third wrote, “Colors need to put an end to this serial. It’s getting very annoying.”
Criticising the channel, another user commented, “How could you support and promote this kind of irrelevant show @colorstv ..This type of message do you wanna give our society? It's totally unfair and not expected from your Channel..isse achha toh Sasural Simar Ka dikha de te.”
Incidentally, Sony TV’s Pehredaar Piya Ki was called off air last year only after 31 episodes after viewers demanded its ban for promoting child marriage. The show had an 18-year-old girl get married to a 10-year-old prince in order to protect him.
The show, which stars actors Drashti Dhami, Shakti Arora and Aditi Sharma in lead roles, revolves around three characters — a married couple Kunal (Arora) and Mauli (Sharma), and her childhood best friend Nandini (Dhami).
In the show, despite being happily married to Mauli, Kunal falls head over heels for Nandini, who he helps come out of an abusive marriage. The story, which began with domestic abuse, is now showing illicit love blossoming between Kunal and Nandini.
However, the audience has not been taking the recent developments too well. Netizens have been slamming Arora and Dhami for romanticising and justifying adultery. Some are even urging that the daily soap be pulled off air.
A recent promo shared by Colors on its official Instagram handle shows Kunal and Nandini getting physically intimate.
One user commented, “Drishti I just hate hate hate you.”
Another said, “I don’t like the story they are showing now. You guys can show a good story line instead of Kunal cheating and Nandni betraying her friend.”
A third wrote, “Colors need to put an end to this serial. It’s getting very annoying.”
Criticising the channel, another user commented, “How could you support and promote this kind of irrelevant show @colorstv ..This type of message do you wanna give our society? It's totally unfair and not expected from your Channel..isse achha toh Sasural Simar Ka dikha de te.”
Incidentally, Sony TV’s Pehredaar Piya Ki was called off air last year only after 31 episodes after viewers demanded its ban for promoting child marriage. The show had an 18-year-old girl get married to a 10-year-old prince in order to protect him.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: All Previous Winners, and What They are Doing Now
- Determined Hong Kong Eager to Make Strong Impression Against Powerhouses Pakistan & India
- Premier League: Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah in Spotlight as Struggling Stars Clash
- Waris: Injuries to Ashwin, Saha and Bhuvneshwar - Mismanagement or Negligence?
- Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS and XS Max Are Here: All You Need to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...