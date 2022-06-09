Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara Are Married; Mahima Chaudhry Opens Up About Her Breast Cancer

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are now officially married. The duo tied the knot today, June 9, in a private ceremony attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, Boney Kapoor, and Vijay Sethupathi, among many others. The celebrity power couple got married at a five-star hotel in Mahabalipuram in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony. Vignesh shared the first photo from their wedding some time back and the bride and the groom look nothing short of ethereal.

Wedding bells are ringing for Britney Spears and her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari! Yes, you read that right. If a report by People Magazine is anything to go by, the Criminal singer will get married in Los Angeles on Thursday. The event will be a fairly intimate wedding attended by around 60 guests of those in the couple’s close circle. For those excited to know about the bride’s attire, Britney will don a dress by famed fashion house Versace, insiders say.

Actress Pooja Hegde took to social media on Thursday to express her disappointment over an airline company and alleged that their staff member behaved rudely toward her. The Radhe Shyam actress was travelling out of Mumbai. She took to Twitter to write, “Extremely sad with how rude @IndiGo6E staff member, by the name of Vipul Nakashe behaved with us today on our flight out from Mumbai.Absolutely arrogant, ignorant and threatening tone used with us for no reason.Normally I don’t tweet abt these issues, but this was truly appalling.”

Filmmaker Taika Waititi and British pop star Rita Ora are reportedly engaged to be married. According to a recent report by a British tabloid, the couple are planning to get married in an intimate ceremony.The Sun quoted a close friend of the couple saying, “This isn’t about them doing a big showy thing and crowing about it beforehand. It’s just about them being in love and deciding the time is right to formalise their relationship. They couldn’t be happier.”

Anupam Kher revealed Mahima Chaudhry battled breast cancer. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video in which an emotional Mahima opened up about her diagnosis and her treatment. Mahima revealed that she opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis with Anupam after he reached out to her for a role in his upcoming film, The Signature. She revealed that she found out about breast cancer during her yearly sonography.

