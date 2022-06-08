At Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's Wedding, Guests To Get a Special Code To Enter The Venue?

Actress Nayanthara and her filmmaker boyfriend Vignesh Shivan have been dating each other for a long time now. The two are now all set to tie the knot and their wedding will reportedly take place at a private resort in Mahabalipuram on Thursday, June 9. While the news has left their fans super excited, several reports regarding their wedding preparations are also making headlines.

If recent reports are to be believed, only close family members and friends will attend Nayanthara and Vignesh’s wedding. DNAIndia.com claims that security has been tightened outside the wedding venue. It has also been reported that guests will be given a special code without which entry to the venue will not be possible. “Security has been really tightened at the venue. Guests, who have been invited, will be getting a special code before the wedding. Guests will be allowed to enter the wedding venue after showing code,” the source cited by the news portal claimed.

“A dress code for the wedding has also been specified. The dress code specified in the invitation is ethnic pastels. A Sangeet ceremony is to take place on Wednesday before the wedding on Thursday morning,” the source added.

For the unversed, the filmmaker officially announced the wedding details in a press conference at Taj Club House, Chennai on Tuesday, June 7. “We wanted to get married in a temple. However, there were logistics issues and it was difficult to bring our families to Tirupati. Hence, we decided to change the wedding venue to Mahabalipuram,” Vignesh Shivan said as quoted by India Today.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met for the first time during the narration of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. It was while they were shooting on this movie that the two fell in love with each other. They dated for nearly six years and before making their relationship Instagram official.

