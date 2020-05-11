Vignesh Shivan Calls Nayanthara 'Mother of My Future Children', Hints at Planning Family with Her

South actress Nayanthara has been dating director Vignesh Shivan for a while now. It was while working together on the movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan when the two fell in love with each other.

Although the two of them have never openly spoken about it, it has been confirmed over the last couple of years that they are in a relationship for quite some time now.

But their social media posts have often given away the fact that they are in love. And the latest post on Vignesh's Instagram page is looking like a hint that he is planning to start a family with Nayanthara.

On Mother's Day, besides wishing his own mother, Vignesh shared a photo of the actress holding a baby. The photo seems to have been taken during one of their trips together. In the caption he wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to the mother of the child in the hands of the mother of my future children..." Fans soon started speculating about their marriage plans in the comments.

Vignesh not only wished his own mother on social media, but also wished Nayanthara's mother say she has done a good job bringing up a beautiful child.

Vignesh often posts Nayanthara's photos on his Instagram. On Women's Day, he posted a long caption, "Every day is her day! Keep loving , keep admiring , keep supporting the women around you ! Shower her with utmost care , respect ... make sure she’s always looked at with a lot of dignity & love ! Above all let them be free & independent !! Happy women’s day Without women ... we have nothing to do in this world !!! Without men ... they should be able to achieve anything & everything !"

On the work front, Nayanthara will next be seen in feature in Milind Rau's Netrikann, RJ Balaji's Mookuthi Amman, Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe and Vignesh's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.