Vignesh Shivan Delighted as Lady Love Nayanthara Begins Dubbing for His Movie

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan is busy shaping up his much-anticipated project Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Last month, the 36-year-old presented the first lookof the main characters in the forthcoming period romantic comedy. The film stars Vignesh’s fiance Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathiand Samantha Prabhu in main roles. Now, in a sweet post for ‘Kanmani,’ the director, also a producer, actor and lyricist, shared a few pictures from the dub studio on Instagram. Kanmani is the name of Nayanthara’s character in the film. Why sweet? Nayanthara is dubbing the dialogues written by Vignesh and this makes the latter elated.

The series of pictures show the couple dressed in black outfits, posing for the camera. To caption the romantic clicks, Vignesh wrote, “Kanmani Anboda Kaadhalan naan ezhudhum dialogs neeyae Dub panradhu migundha Sandhosham.” This roughly translates to “My love, it makes me so happy that you are dubbing the dialogues I am writing.”

On the occasion of Nayanthara’s birthday, Vignesh shared the first look official poster of the actress from the film. Adding a romantic note, he wrote, “Happy birthday Kanmani, thangameyy and my ellamaeyyyy. Life with you is full of love and affection to perfection. May God bless you to remain as beautiful as you are forever!”

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which is slated to release this month. Vignesh and Nayanthara recently bankrolled Koozhangal, India’s Official Entry to the Oscars. They backed the film, directed by debutant P. S. Vinothraj, under their banner Rowdy Pictures. Koozhangal will theatrically release in Singapore from December 3, Friday.

The couple have been together for a few years now. They fell in love during the filming of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The 2015 film directed by Vignesh starred Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The actress was last seen in Annaatthe. She played the love interest of Rajinikanth’s character. Up next, she has Atlee, Godfather and Gold in the pipeline.

