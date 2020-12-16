Vignesh Shivan Greets Samantha Akkineni in Vanity Van as Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal Shooting Begins

The shooting of Vignesh Shivan's upcoming Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal has begun. A video of actor Vijay Sethupathi has already surfaced online where he is seen exchanging bouquets with Vignesh in a funny way. Now, a video of actress Samantha Akkineni has been shared, where she can be seen getting ready for the shoot.

The video showed Samantha in her vanity van as her makeup artist gave her a final touch-up. Director Vignesh Shivan is seen paying her a visit with a bouquet, which Samantha accepts with a smile and thanks him. Vignesh shared the video welcoming Samantha and wrote, "A very Warm Welcome to @samantharuthprabhuoffl Looking forwardsss Positive beginning from today." Watch the video here:

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal stars Vignesh Shivan's girlfriend Nayanthara as the leading lady. This will be the first time Samantha and Nayanthara will be seen on screen together. Nayanthara starred opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivan's Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

Samantha and Vignesh Shivan were both part of the dark comedy Super Deluxe, though there was no scene that showed them together. It is one of the critically acclaimed Telugu films in recent times.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which has been written by Vignesh Shivan. Vijay Sethupathi will be losing some weight for his role. Nayanthara is expected to start shooting for the film after she finishes up her work on Annaatthe.