Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara Visit Chottanikkara Temple to Seek Blessings; Meet Fans

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and his beau Nayanthara are among those couples who never miss an opportunity to spend some time together. On Thursday, they visited the Bhagavathy temple in Chottanikkara, a southern suburb of Kerala’s Kochi. They were among thousands of devotees who reached the temple seeking blessings on the seventh day of the Makam Thozhal festival. The darshan at the temple began at 2 pm and ended only at 10 pm.

Pictures and videos of Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara at the temple surfaced on Twitter. They were seen adhering to Covid guidelines during their visit.

Vignesh and Nayanthara were seen standing in a row filled by devotees at the temple. Nayanthara was seen in a yellow suit. Devotees were eager to see the lady superstar after they learned of her visit. She returned from the temple after waving hands to those standing in line. The Chottanikkara Temple is a famous temple of mother goddess Bhagavati, a form of Goddess Mahalakshmi. she is believed to be residing in Chottanikkara along with her husband and God Maha Vishnu.

Earlier, on Valentine’s Day, Nayanthara surprised her beau Vignesh with a late-night visit and expressed her affection to him.

Vignesh and Nayanthara have been dating each other for the last few years. They met while filming for Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015 and fell in love. The couple made their relationship public after Nayanthara confirmed her engagement to the filmmaker on a talk show.

On the professional front, Vignesh is promoting his upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Vijay Sethupathi will make appearances in the film slated for release on April 28, 2022.

