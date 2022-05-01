Vignesh Shivan on 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' Criticism: I Don't Know Much About Feminism, Sexism

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan, arrived in theatres on April 29. The film has opened to a mixed response, with a section of critics dubbing it as a “problematic rom-com." Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal brings a powerful trio of Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on screen in a comedy about a guy in love with two women at the same time.

The film has also garnered flak for pitting women against women. Now, in an interview on Galatta Plus, Vignesh has responded to the criticism surrounding the movie. “I don’t know much about (subjects) like feminism and sexism," he said, before adding, “I just make movies to entertain. I faced backlash even with Paava Kadhaigal. For me, entertainment is the main goal, and I move the story towards that. Even when we write a song, the first priority is to make it a hit. 90 percent of my thoughts are about whether the scene is enjoyable. And other things come within the remaining 10 percent. I don’t know if I am mature enough to balance the fun (and social issues).”

Previously, Samantha had said that she only wants the audience to have a good time with the movie, and not dissect it. She said during a Twitter AMA, “I wanted to be a part of a film that made people smile Not think… not over analyse… not dissect… Just take a break from our day-to-day issues and laugh a little."

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal marks the first collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha as a pair. Even though both of them worked in the critically-acclaimed Tamil film Super Deluxe, they didn’t have any scenes together. It also marks the reunion of Vignesh, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara after their previous outing Naanum Rowdydhaan.

The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. This is Vignesh’s fourth outing as a director. He has recently directed a segment in Netflix India’s upcoming Tamil anthology, Paava Kadhaigal.

