Vignesh Shivan On Marriage Plans With Nayanthara: We Both Have Professional Goals To Achieve

Actress Nayanthara has been dating director Vignesh Shivan for four years now. The two fell in love while shooting for Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and often make appearances in each other's social media accounts. Throughout their relationship several rumours have cropped up time and again that the couple are set to get married.

Now, the filmmaker has once and for all quashed these rumours. In an interview with Behindwoods, Vignesh said, “Rumours about wedding keep coming up from time to time. We both have professional goals to achieve. We cannot think about marriage before that. Also, we are happy with the way things are, right now.”

Vignesh also addressed recent rumours of the duo testing positive for Coronavirus. He said that the reports were insensitive and not in a good taste. In a lighter note, the director also said that he and Nayanthara will get married when they are bored of their dating life.

On the work front, the couple will be collaborating on two films. Vignesh will be producing a film called Netrikann which will be headed by Nayanthara.

On the other hand, Nayanthara will also feature in a film directed by Vignesh. The film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal will also feature Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The film was slated to release in Pongal 2020 but had to be postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from that, Nayanthara will be seen opposite Rajnikanth again in Annaatthe after Darbar. The film, which is directed by Siva will also feature Khushbu, Meena, and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles.