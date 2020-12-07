Vignesh Shivan on 'Paava Kadhaigal': Didn't Want to Make Joke Out of Sensitive Topic

Mumbai: Chronicling a story with the backdrop of honour killing and yet present it in an “entertaining” way in Netflix’s upcoming Tamil anthology “Paava Kadhaigal” was a challenge, says director Vignesh Shivan. The film features four shorts, directed by Shivan, Sudha Kongara, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Vetri Maaran.

Shivan’s segment “Love Panna Uttranum” is an extension of the world of “Paava Kadhaigal”, which explores how love, pride and honour influence complex relationships. Starring Kalki Koechlin and Anjali Menon, the director’s short follows two sisters who approach their father in different ways to reveal their love relationships.

Shivan, who has previously helmed heist comedy “Thaanaa Serndha Koottam” and action-comedy “Naanum Rowdy Dhaan” in Tamil, said he wanted to give a spin to a sensitive topic like honour killing in his short. “It was an unknown territory for me. My films have always been in a lighter vein, with a great dosage of humour. But this was a sensitive topic, I was careful not to make a joke out of it. In a bid to try and present it in a cool way, I didn’t want to cut a sorry figure,” the director told .