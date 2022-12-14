Vignesh Shivan Opens Up About Being a Dad to Twins, Says 'It Still Has Not Sunk in Completely'

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot this year in a dreamy and intimate ceremony and welcomed their twins through surrogacy in October. The filmmaker put up and heartwarming post with his actress wife and their twins to announce their arrival. In a recent interview, Vignesh opened up about his twins and their lives after the birth of their babies. He shared that it still has not sunk in completely for him that he is now a dad.

“It still has not sunk in completely for me that I am now a dad. I’m having all the fun and happiness being with them and spending as much time as possible with them right now," the filmmaker told IndiaToday.in. He continued that it feels surreal to be a father. “I’m in a surreal zone. All I can feel is immense blessings from God and that’s why I pray a lot. I’m feeling truly blessed for whatever I have in my life and whatever is happening in my life. This is one of the great blessings I always pray for,” the publication further quoted him as saying.

The couple recently celebrated their first Diwali as parents. The filmmaker shared adorable photos and videos with Nayanthara and their twins as they wished their fans a Happy Diwali. In the posts, the couple is seen holding their twins in their arms while sending Diwali greetings to their loved ones.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love with each other after meeting on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan back in 2015. The couple got hitched in the presence of close friends and family members back in June and four months later also announced the birth of their twin babies via surrogacy.

