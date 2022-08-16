Vignesh Shivan Pecks a Kiss On Wife Nayanthara's Forehead In This Adorable Pic From Barcelona

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are couple goals. Time and again, the couple leaves fans gushing with their love-filled pictures. And today is no different. Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are currently holidaying in Spain. The duo took out time from their busy schedules for a break. The filmmaker has been treating us with adorable pictures from the getaway in the European country. But this one will leave you in awe.

Vignesh Shivan shared a snap with his wifey, as they posed against the backdrop of La Sagrada Familia. Popular among tourists, La Sagrada Familia, aka Gaudi’s church, is a large unfinished building in Barcelona. In the oh-so-adorable picture, Vignesh Shivan is seen placing a kiss on Nayanthara’s forehead. While Nayanthara is wearing a breezy white dress, the filmmaker sports simple pants and a T-shirt. For the caption, the director added a bunch of blowing kiss emoticons, along with a heart eyes emoji.

Have a look:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrated Independence Day in Barcelona. In the set of pictures, shared by the filmmaker, the couple is seen walking on the streets of Barcelona with the Tricolour. They also posed for some photographs and videos.

Vignesh shared a video of how the couple stepped out on the streets with the Tricolour on August 15. In the caption, he wrote, “75 years of independence! Happy Independence Day to all brothers and sisters. All the Indians across the globe. Let’s celebrate this day with a lot of pride and happiness.” He added that everyone should feel blessed for being an Indian as it is the “most free, safest, democratic, secured and happy home in the world.”

Take a look at these pictures:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony on June 9. The couple’s wedding documentary titled Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale will be out on Netflix soon. Don’t know about you, but we are super excieted.

