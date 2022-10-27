Vignesh Shivan Shares Cryptic Note About 'Peace of Mind' After He, Nayanthara Get Relief in Surrogacy Case

Vignesh Shivan shared a cryptic note about well-being just hours after the Tamil Nadu government shared an update about his and Nayanthara’s surrogacy controversy. The director and the actress, who held a wedding ceremony earlier this year, welcomed twins a few weeks ago and paved the questions about the procedure used to welcome the baby boys.

The TN government had set up an inquiry into the process. On Wednesday, the government gave the couple a clean chit and blamed the hospital for the confusion caused. Soon after, Vignesh took to his Instagram Stories and shared a post which spoke about mental peace.

“Health does not always come from medicine. Most of the time it comes from peace of mind, peace in the heart, peace in the soul. It comes from laughter and love,” the text read. It seems that the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan director is relieved with the controversy settling down.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan surprised fans by announcing that they welcomed twin boys on October 9. The director took to social media and shared the first pictures of the baby. Vignesh also revealed that they’ve named their boys Uyir and Ulagam.

“We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys❤️❤️ All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us❤️😇 Need all ur blessings for our Uyir😇 & Ulagam (sic),” he captioned the pictures.

On the occasion of Diwali, their first Diwali celebration since they got married and welcomed the children, Vignesh shared a video in which he and Nayanthara wished fans on the occasion. They were seen holding the baby boys in their arms as they wished fans.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9 this year. They had an intimate wedding ceremony in Mahabalipuram, outside of Chennai. Many stars including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar and Vijay Sethupathi attended the fairytale wedding.

