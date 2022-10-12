CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Vignesh Shivan Shares Cryptic Post About Being Patient Amid His And Nayanthara's Surrogacy Row
1-MIN READ

Vignesh Shivan Shares Cryptic Post About Being Patient Amid His And Nayanthara's Surrogacy Row

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: October 12, 2022, 10:48 IST

Chennai, India

Vignesh Shivan shared a cryptic post amid the surrogacy controversy with Nayanthara.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are yet to the surrogacy controversy. However, Vignesh shared a cryptic note.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have been making the headlines since they announced the birth of their twins. On Sunday, October 9, one of the most loved Tamil film industry couples took to social media and announced that they are now parents. While fans were thrilled about it, questions were raised about surrogacy as well. So much so that the TN health minister also commented on the babies.

As the couple and the babies continue to be the talk of the town, director Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram and shared a cryptic post about being patient. “Everything comes to you in the right moment. Be patient. Be grateful (sic),” read the note.

Vignesh Shivan shares a cryptic note.
Vignesh Shivan shares a cryptic note.

Although Vignesh has been active on Instagram and sharing posts along with congratulatory messages to the couple, he and Nayanthara have refrained from commenting about the ongoing surrogacy controversy.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

On Monday, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the state government will be looking into it. Speaking at a press conference, he said that the state government will conduct an inquiry. “The surrogacy itself is subjected to a lot of debates. But, the law allows individuals to involve in surrogacy if they are above 21 years and below 36 years of age, with the approval of the family,” said the minister, as quoted by The Indian Express.

For the unversed, commercial surrogacy is banned in India. However, the criterion for surrogacy in India is that the surrogate should be married at least once and should have their own child. Earlier this year, a regulation bill was made effective that mentioned only altruistic surrogacy will be allowed wherein, apart from the medical expenses and the insurance cover of the surrogate, the parents will not bear any other expenses.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9 this year.

first published:October 12, 2022, 10:36 IST
last updated:October 12, 2022, 10:48 IST