Vignesh Shivan Talks About 'Hard Times,' 'Mental Health' Amid Nayanthara Surrogacy Controversy

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara recently became parents after the couple announced the arrival of their twin boys on social media. And while Vignesh and Nayanthara did not specify it, many assumed that their kids were born via surrogacy. Since then, there has been a controversy over this considering commercial surrogacy has been illegal in India since January. Amid all this, on Sunday, Vignesh shared a series of rather cryptic posts about “mental health” and “pushing through hard times”.

One of his Instagram Stories read: “Choose people who are good for your mental and emotional health”. While another story stated: “It takes a lot of courage to push through hard times. Never give up. Good things are coming your way.”

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have reportedly revealed that they got their marriage registered six years ago, in an affidavit produced amid controversy surrounding the birth of their boys. As per a report by Free Press Journal, the couple has also claimed that the surrogate is Nayanthara’s relative from the UAE. It is also said that the state government has identified the Chennai hospital where the twins were born.

Vignesh and Nayanthara had announced the birth of their twin boys with a picture of their tiny feet last week. They had written, “Nayan and Me have become Amma and Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come together in the form of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all your blessings for our Uyir and Ulagam. Life looks brighter and more beautiful. God is double great.”

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9 this year. They had an intimate wedding ceremony in Mahabalipuram, outside of Chennai. Many stars including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar, and Vijay Sethupathi attended the fairytale wedding.

