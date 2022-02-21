Vignesh Shivan to Direct His 'Idol' MS Dhoni Soon. Details Inside

Kollywood director Vignesh Shivan is on cloud nine as he will soon direct Indian cricketer, MS Dhoni. The director, mentioning Dhoni as his role model, shared a picture with a sweet note, “A caption can’t explain how I felt when I met my role model! My icon! My hero! A nice story of me meeting him, getting to say ‘action’ and directing him coming up soon.”

Vignesh ended the note with thanks and wrote, “This moment made me feel life is beautiful. Thanking the universe for making this happen!”

In the picture, Dhoni and Vignesh Sivan can be seen greeting each other with a bouquet. However, it is unclear whether Vignesh is referring to an ad film or a feature. However, with the banner of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the background, many believe Vignesh is likely to direct the advertisement for the franchise. It is noteworthy that the advertisements produced by Chennai Super Kings during every IPL are very popular among the fans.

Speaking of Dhoni, the former international cricketer has been retained by CSK as the captain in its recently held IPL 2022 auction. This summer, Dhoni will be seen in the yellow jersey.

Further, on the professional front, Vignesh is waiting for the release of his upcoming film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The romantic comedy, jointly bankrolled by Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara, and Lalit Kumar under Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio, features a rock-solid cast of Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Vijay Kartik Kannan has done the cinematography for the project, while editing has been taken care of by A. Sreekar Prasad. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.

