Vignesh Shivan to Wed Nayanthara on June 9; Know About Venue, Couple's First Public Appearance, More

Fans will be excited to know that popular film director, producer, and lyricist Vignesh Shivan is set to tie the knot with the leading lady of South Indian cinema Nayanthara – in just two days! Yes, you read that right. Shivan in a press conference announced that their wedding will take place at a private resort in Mahabalipuram on Thursday, June 9. The marriage ceremony will be attended by their family members and close friends in attendance.

The filmmaker officially announced the wedding details in a press conference at Taj Club House, Chennai on the morning of Tuesday, June 7, two days ahead of the festivities. Announcing their special day, Vignesh Shivan also revealed why they decided to shift their wedding from Tirupati to Mahabalipuram. As per a report in India Today, the director said, “We wanted to get married in a temple. However, there were logistics issues and it was difficult to bring our families to Tirupati. Hence, we decided to change the wedding venue to Mahabalipuram.”

For the fans who are excited to see their wedding pictures and their first public appearance, during the press conference, Vignesh informed that the couple would share the wedding pictures in the afternoon of June 9. They will make their first wedding appearance as husband and wife on June 11.

It is being said that the couple has already sold their wedding video rights to the streaming platform Netflix for a whopping amount. The report also states that the leading filmmaker Gautham Menon will be filming the entire wedding ceremony in a documentary style.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently met with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inviting him for their wedding festivities. Also, present on the occasion was actor, film producer, and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of the current Chief Minister.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met each other for the first time during the narration of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. They fell in love with each other during the filming and since then there has been no looking back. They dated for over six years and often took to social media to share mushy pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the couple recently collaborated on the romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the leading roles. Released on April 28, the film earned well at the box office and is streaming on the platform Disney+ Hotstar.

