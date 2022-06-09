Vignesh Shivan Treated Nayanthara to Seafood Before Wedding, Couple to Feed 18K Kids in Tamil Nadu on D-day

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and south superstar Nayanthara are tying the knot at a private resort in Mahabalipuram today, June 9. The wedding is being attended by their close family members and friends. Before the wedding, Vignesh had shared an adorable video in which he can be seen treating his wife-to-be to seafood from a local restaurant.

Vignesh shared a video of him and Nayanthara enjoying the food at the restaurant. Sharing the clip, the director wrote, “Time to eat well. Happiness is feeding her with the best of local food! From a Favourite sea food restaurant the only places we enjoy eating are these nice houses with such tasty food and awesome people.”

The couple reportedly want to make their wedding day meaningful and memorable for them and for people around them. They have decided to host lunch for 18,000 kids across Tamil Nadu on their big day. The two have always believed in giving back to society and this is proof.

While Nayanthara is one of the leading actresses in the South, Vignesh Shivan is a filmmaker and a lyricist. Together, they floated a production company called Rowdy Pictures. The two fell in love with each other during the shooting of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. Seven years later, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan decided to tie the knot.

Vignesh and Nayanthara have always been vocal about their love for each other. They often share photos and videos on social media.

