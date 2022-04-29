‘You Are Success For Me’: Vignesh Shivan’s Adorable Post For Ladylove Nayanthara Will Make You Go Aww

Director Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are not just a deadly combo of actor-director but are also perfect examples of what true love looks like. They are one of the cutest couples in the south film industry and have always managed to steal hearts with their PDA-filled posts, heartwarming notes, and thoughtful surprises for each other. Now, the doting boyfriend, Vignesh has yet again made all his fans go aww with his latest post, which is dedicated to his ladylove, Nayanthara.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which released on April 28, is being well received by the fans. Not to forget, it is the second movie of Vignesh and Nayanthara as director and actor. Their first outing was Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015, which proved to be a blockbuster.

Vignesh credited Nayanthara for the success of his recently released film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The filmmaker penned a heartwarming note for his lady love alongside BTS pictures with a kid. Referring to the clip, which featured Nayanthara patting his back, Vignesh wrote, “Dear Thangamey and now Kanmani… thank you for being the pillar of strength in my life! The pat on the back that you give me. How much you are there for me." He further mentioned that whenever he has hit low or has been clueless, Nayanthara has always been there by his side.

“The way you have stood by me .. made me take decisions and how much you have been there for me as a companion .. all this makes me and this film complete! You are this film .. you are this success for me !!! It's all you and cos of you my Kanmani," he wrote.

Vignesh stated that directing Nayanthara and bringing the best out of her, makes him happy as a director. Hoping that the actor is happy with her character Kanmani - in the latest release - the filmmaker said that it is always a “heartwarming experience" to work with her.

