Vignesh Shivan’s Latest Picture Shows Nayanthara Flaunting a Ring, Fans Speculate Engagement

Writer and director Vignesh Shivan’s latest post on social media has left his fans wondering if he is finally engaged with his long-time girlfriend and actress Nayanthara. In the picture, one can see Nayanthara flaunting a ring as she has put her hand on his chest. The artistically captured photo does not show the faces of the lovers, but has instead focused on the cozy moment. He has captioned the post in Tamil and has also included love and heart emojis.

Ever since being shared online, the comments section of the post has been filled with speculations. Many fans have asked the much in love couple if they have gotten engaged, while some have enquired about their wedding plans. A bunch of people took the opportunity to shower all their love on the couple. They liberally dropped heart emojis, fire emojis, kiss emojis among others as their comments.

Till now neither Vignesh nor Nayanthara have confirmed anything regarding their engagement. This is not the first time that the rumours about their wedding have spread like wildfire. The two of them have been dating since 2015. The couple fell in love with each other while shooting for a black comedy Tamil film titled Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The film was written and directed by Vignesh while Nayanthara played the female lead opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

On Valentine Day, Vignesh had shared a stunning snap with his lady love. In the photograph, the stunning actress is seen clad in a gorgeous yellow ochre saree while the writer-director is wearing a white shirt. In a part of the caption he said, "Love being in love with you.”

Meanwhile, the shooting of Vignesh’s much awaited film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also stars his lady love has started. The movie will also star Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. The upcoming Tamil film is a triangular romantic movie.