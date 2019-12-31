Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
Viineet Kumar Celebrates New Year's Eve With Underprivileged Kids

Mukkabaaz actor Viineet Kumar on Tuesday celebrated New Year's eve in a noble way. He took a bunch of underprivileged kids along with him to a fast food joint for burgers and fries.

IANS

December 31, 2019
Mukkabaaz actor Viineet Kumar on Tuesday celebrated New Year's eve in a noble way. He took a bunch of underprivileged kids along with him to a fast food joint for burgers and fries.

"Kudos to The Wishing Factory (NGO) for championing the cause of nurturing underprivileged kids. I'm so glad that I got to spend the last day of the year with them, we discussed about films and their passions. I couldn't have asked for more," Viineet said, who was seen treating the kids at a McDonald's outlet.

On the work front, Viineet has completed shooting for the untitled Hindi remake of the tamil superhit, Thiruttu Payale 2, costarring Urvashi Rautela. He will also be seen in the films Aadhaar and The Kargil Girl.

In 2019, he impressed with his performances in the web show Bard Of Blood and the film Saand Ki Aankh.

