Vijay and Jyothika's Kushi Completes 22 Years of Release, Fans Share Their Happiness

S. J. Suryah’s directorial Khushi starring Thalapthy Vijay and Jyothika has completed 22 years of its release. The film was released on May 19, 2000, and has now become a cult classic.

As Kushi celebrates its 22nd anniversary, fans are using the hashtag #22yearsOfKushi to reminisce about the film. While some users are sharing the film’s posters, others posted their favourite sequences from the movie. More than two decades have passed and the fans couldn’t keep their calm.

It was because of Kushi’s success that Jyothika got the chance to pair up with Vijay in the film again. These two were seen together in the film Thirumalai, which was released in 2003. The film was written and directed by Ramana. The film also stars Manoj K. Jayan, Avinash, Vivek, Raghuvaran, Kausalya and Karunas in supporting roles. The film was produced by the Kavithalayaa Productions banner.

This film was a turning point in Vijay’s career as he transitioned himself into a leading action hero from a romantic hero in his acting career.

Later, in 2003, this film was re-made by the name Khushi itself. The film starred Kareena Kapoor and Fardeen Khan in the lead roles. This was directed by S. J. Suryah and produced by Boney Kapoor.

In the meantime, Thalapathy Vijay is working hard on his upcoming film, Thalapathy66 along with Vamshi Paidipally. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead in the film. The shooting is underway and it will be released in Telugu and Tamil. S Thaman, an acclaimed composer, has joined the team as the music director.

Meanwhile, Jyothika and Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, through its Agaram Foundation, has donated a sum of Rs1 crore towards the welfare of native tribal Irulars in Tamil Nadu.

A cheque was presented by Suriya and Jyothika and the 2D team to (Retd) Justice Chandru and members of the Pazhangudi Irular Education Trust in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

