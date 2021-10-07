Vijay And Prakash Raj Rumoured To Reunite After 12 Years For Thalapathy 66

Actor Prakash Raj and Tamil superstar Vijay are expected to team up after nearly 12 years for Thalapathy 66. The upcoming bilingual film will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally, and will also mark Vijay’s Telugu debut. The two actors have previously worked together in films like Pokkiri, Ghilli and Sivakasi. Vijay is currently busy shooting the last leg of Beast, and is expected to join the cast of Thalapathy 66 early next year.

Vijay and Raj were last seen together in Villu. The 2009 action flick was directed by Prabhu Deva, and featured Nayanthara, Ranjitha and Vadivelu in prominent roles.

While the makers have not made any official announcement regarding Prakash Raj’s inclusion in Thalapathy 66, the actor himself hinted at his collaboration with Vijay. The 56-year-old in a recent interview said that he will be doing a film with Vijay soon. The Tamil superstar, other than Thalapathy 66, has no films in the pipeline. Beast is expected to wrap up soon, anyway.

Beast is directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar who has paired Vijay with Pooja Hegde. The action thriller is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Anirudh Ravichander is handling the music while Manoj Paramahamsa is behind the camera. The film is expected to release on Pongal 2022 to clash with Ajith’s Valimai.

Meanwhile, Prakash Raj is currently busy in Telugu Movie Artistes Association (MAA) elections. He is running for the president post and is pitched against actor Vishnu Manchu. With voting only a few days away, the two have been trading barbs.

According to Times of India, Prakash Raj alleged that Manchu and his family were using unethical means to win the elections. Manchu also hit back at the 56-year-old, and warned him to not drag his family into petty politics.

The MAA elections are scheduled to be held on October 10.

