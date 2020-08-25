Vijay and Sangeetha's 21st Wedding Anniversary: Here are Couple's Throwback Pics

Tamil superstar Vijay got married 21 years ago to Sangeetha Sornalingam. It was August 25, 1999 when Thalapathy Vijay met his ardent fan, Sangeetha, a Sri Lankan Tamil based in the United Kingdom. She loved his performance in the film Poove Unakkaga (1996) and decided to visit him in Chennai on the sets of a film.

After a few meets, love blossomed between them after and they decided to get married. The couple is blessed with two children - son Jason Sanjay born in 2000 and daughter Divya Shasha born in 2005. As Vijay and Sangeetha celebrate 21 years of togetherness, here are some adorable moments of the happily married couple.

Sangeetha accompanies Vijay in most of his public meets. The couple is often spotted together being by each other’s side.

Even after 21 years since their marriage, their bond has been going strong. The two are a perfect example of a real life happy married couple.

Sangeetha, like her husband, keeps a very low profile. Even though Vijay enjoys superstardom and huge fan following, they seldom are spotted in the eyes of the media.

To make arrangements for the wedding, Vijay's parents went to meet Sangeetha’s parents in London. Their first son was also born in London who made a cameo with Vijay in Vettaikaaran (2009).

Vijay was also quick to fix the wedlock with Sangeetha. He invited her to his house to meet his parents without any ado.

Here's wishing Thalapathy Vijay a very happy wedding anniversary!