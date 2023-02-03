Tamil actor and music composer Vijay Antony, who met with an accident last month on the sets of his upcoming Tamil directorial debut film Pichaikkaran 2 in Malaysia, had earlier shared that he underwent a major surgery. On Thursday, Vijay shared another health update and stated that he has resumed the shoot of his upcoming film Pichaikkaran 2. Sharing the update on Twitter, he mentioned that he has recovered 90 per cent after the surgery.

“Love hearts, I am 90 per cent cured. My broken jaw and nose bones have joined together. I don’t know what, but I feel happier with you now than ever before. I will start the work of Pichaikkaran 2 from today which will be released in April, thanks for all the love,” Antony said.

அன்பு இதயங்களேநான் 90% குணம் அடைந்து விட்டேன்.உடைந்த என் தாடை, மூக்கு எலும்புகள் ஒன்று சேர்ந்துவிட்டன.என்னமோ தெரியவில்லை, நான் இப்போது முன்பைவிட அதிக சந்தோஷத்தை உங்களால் உணருகிறேன்😊வரும் ஏப்ரல் வெளியாகும் பிச்சைக்காரன் 2 பட வேலைகளை இன்று முதல் தொடங்குகிறேன்🙏அன்புக்கு நன்றி— vijayantony (@vijayantony) February 2, 2023

Last week, Vijay shared that he had a nose and jaw injury for which he had to undergo the surgery. The actor shared a thumbs-up photo from the hospital bed on Twitter. Thanking everyone for the prayers and concerns he wrote, “Dear friends, I have safely recovered from a severe jaw and nose injury during Pichaikkaran 2 shoot in Malaysia. I just completed a major surgery. I will talk to you all as soon as possible. Thank you for all your support and concern for my health.”

Dear friends, I am safely recovered from a severe jaw and nose injury during Pichaikkaran 2 shoot in Malaysia.I just completed a major surgery.I will talk to you all as soon as possible😊✋Thank you for all your support and concern for my health🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/YJm24omxrS— vijayantony (@vijayantony) January 24, 2023

Vijay was injured while filming an action scene on Langkawi Island. As per reports, the actor was riding a boat, which lost control and rammed into a bigger boat, carrying the camera crew and setup. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

The actor is currently working on the sequel of Sasi’s much-loved and popular Tamil drama Pichaikkaran. The film, apart from Vijay, stars John Vijay, Harish Beradi, YG Mahendran, Ajay Ghosh and Yogi Babu in prominent roles. In addition to direction, Vijay has also bankrolled the film.

