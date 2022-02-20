Vijay Apologises With Folded Hands After Fans Throng To See Him At Chennai Poll Booth. Watch Viral Video

Tamil actor Vijay was casting his vote as part of the Tamil Nadu local body elections on Saturday. The actor made his way to a public school turned election booth located in Neelankarai, in Chennai. Although Thalapathy Vijay focused on casting his vote and leaving, the situation took a scary turn as media and fans crowded at the venue, in the hope of getting a glimpse of the actor. A video from the venue has now gone viral showing Vijay surrounded by cameramen and fans, making it difficult for others at the venue to move around.

Noticing the commotion caused, Vijay apologised to the authorities and fellow citizens present at the venue for causing the inconvenience. He was seen folding his hands and apologising to those at the poll booth. The video didn’t take long to go viral. Several fans praised him for his gesture.

Vijay is currently busy with his upcoming film Beast. The film stars Vijay with Pooja Hegde and is expected to release around the month of April. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial was previously titled Thalapathy 65. The film’s story, which deals with the concept of gold trafficking, has already sparked off a great interest.

Advertisement

They recently released the song Arabic Kuthu and it has taken fans by storm. They have been sharing videos of dancing on the track. Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu joined the trend and shared a video in which she was seen dancing to the song as she was headed to board her flight. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Just another late night flight… NOT!! Rhythm for tonight be #HalamithiHabibo. This song is beyond lit."

Besides Vijay and Pooja, Beast also stars Yogi Babu, K. Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chacko and others. Pooja wrapped her share of the shooting schedule for the film in December 2021. The actor said that it was a pleasure to work in the film, adding that Beast is going to be a typical Nelson and Vijay sir-style entertainer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.