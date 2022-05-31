Vijay Babu Rape Case: Actor Says He Will Return to India on June 1

The Kerala High Court posted the anticipatory bail plea of actor Vijay Babu in the sexual assault case registered against him on Tuesday. His counsel informed the court that the actor will return to India from Dubai on June 1. The earlier return ticket produced by the council was dated for Monday but it got cancelled due to the pending anticipatory bail.

For the uninitiated, a case was registered against Babu for alleged rape on April 22 and then five days later he was slapped with another case for identifying the survivor on a Facebook live. The actor-producer’s passport was impounded earlier this month.

Police say that since the actor’s passport has been impounded his travel documents and visa are not valid. Police had suspected that Babu moved from Dubai after fleeing the country last month.

According to the city police commissioner, Babu had informed the passport officer that he was on a business tour and will be back by May 24. Police had said back then that they would wait till May 24 and take the next step accordingly.

This comes after Vijay Babu had moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the rape case filed against him. He claimed that it was an “attempt to blackmail” him. Babu has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a female actor and disclosing the survivor’s identity through a Facebook live session. In his plea, the producer-turned-actor said that “the present trend” was that for the sake of publicity anybody can make sexual allegations against anybody to tarnish the image of a person who is having popularity in the society.

