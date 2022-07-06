Vijay Babu Rape Case: SC Refuses To Cancel Anticipatory Bail But Allows Agencies To Interrogate Actor

In a big development in the sexual assault case, Supreme Court has refused to cancel anticipatory bail which was granted to Malayalam actor Vijay Babu by the Kerala High Court. Hearing the matter on Wednesday, the top court also opened doors for the investigation agencies to interrogate the actor. Supreme Court made it clear that Vijay Babu can be questioned by the agencies post 3rd July too. It also asked Vijay Babu not to post anything on social media platforms against the victim.

Supreme Court refuses to cancel anticipatory bail granted to actor-producer Vijay Babu by Kerala HC in a sexual assault case SC, however, modifies the part on interrogation of Kerala HC order & says that petitioner Vijay Babu may be interrogated beyond July 3, 2022, if necessary pic.twitter.com/P4zEkZQBam — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

For the unversed, a case was registered against Vijay Babu on April 22 alleging he raped somebody. Five days after the same, he was slapped with another case for identifying the survivor on a Facebook live. Earlier this month, Kerala high Court granted anticipatory bail to the actor. However, the order was then challenged by the complainant arguing that each day he spends outside custody, it poses a threat to her and other witnesses in the case. The High Court had asked Vijay Babu to surrender on June 27 and had also allowed the Kerala police to interrogate him till July 3.

