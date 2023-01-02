Vijay Babu-Starrer Pendulum Trailer Promises Another Intriguing Psychological Thriller

Mollywood actor Vijay Babu is back with another psychological thriller, titled Pendulum. Now, as the venture gears for its release, the team Pendulum has shared what looks like an intriguing trailer. It appears to have various bizarre elements, much like a Murakami novel, that might keep the audience’s eyes glued to the screen.

From the teaser, it appears that filmmaker Rejin S. Babu is presenting to the Malay audience a simplified version of the anime film Paprika in which the viewer travels constantly between reality and dream. The first scene of Pendulum features the role of actress Anu Mol asking a doctor (Vijay Babu), “How can you see me in dreams even before meeting me?."

The narrative appears to be developing from the perspectives of the characters played by Vijay Babu and Anu Mol, as well as various other mysterious characters. These characters combined to give a psychological thriller narrative. The trailer gives off a surreal feeling overall, creates a spooky atmosphere, and raises the notion that Pendulum is a time loop movie. Overall, people have very high expectations of Vijay Babu’s Pendulum, and it can be predicted that the film will be a unique psychological thriller of Malayalam cinema.

Danish KA, Lisha Joseph, and Binoj Villya have produced the film, which is distributed by Let On Cinemas and the Global Group of Companies. The movie explores the themes of lucid dreaming and time loops. Pendulum also prominently features Anumol, Indrans, Ramesh Pisharody, Devaki Rajendran, and Prakash Bare in addition to Vijay Babu. The release date of the movie will shortly be officially announced by the producers.

