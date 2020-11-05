Vijay Denies Having Any Connection with Political Party Started By His Father

Tamil superstar Vijay has denied that he has become a part of the political party started by his father SA Chandrasekar. In a detailed statement, he categorically said that his welfare works have no connection with his father’s party.

He said in the statement, “Today, I came to know through the media that my father Mr SA Chandrasekhar has started a political party. I would like to express my sincere condolences to my fans and the public that I have no direct or indirect connection with the party they started. By this, I mean that I will not be constrained by any actions that may take place in the future in connection with politics.”

The statement further read, “And I urge my fans not to join or serve the party just because my father started it. I regret that there is no connection between that party and us and our movement.

“I also hope that appropriate action will be taken against them if they engage in any activities involving my name or photo or the name of 'Vijay Makkal Iyakkam'.”

There were rumours that Vijay is thinking of taking a political plunge, but with this strongly worded statement, he has put all the speculations to rest.

Vijay was last seen in Bigil and will next be seen in Master.