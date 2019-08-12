Vijay Devarakonda, Not Yash to Star in Puri Jagannadh’s Next Film
Puri Jagannadh, who is currently basking in the success of his last film iSmart Shankar, is going to fund the movie in association with Charmee Kaur.
Director Puri Jagannadh with actors Vijay Devarakonda and Charmee Kaur. (Image: Twitter/Charmee Kaur)
Contrary to popular rumours, Vijay Devarakonda and not Yash will be starring in director Puri Jagannadh next film.
Earlier, speculations were rife that Jagannadh had approached the KGF: Chapter 1 star. But quashing all rumours, actor Charmee Kaur tweeted on Monday, "It's official!!! PC proudly announced our next project with one n only Vijay Deverkonda directed by our Puri Jagannadh .. Lavanya presentation under the banner Puri Connects and Puri Jagannath Touring Talkies. Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur .. More details coming soon.”
It’s official Today is really happpyyyyy happyyyyy #Eid @TheDeverakonda @purijagan @PuriConnects #PCfilm #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/NfX34DBnrl— Charmme Kaur (@Charmmeofficial) August 12, 2019
Jagannadh, who is currently basking in the success of his last film iSmart Shankar, is going to fund the movie in association with Charmee.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news on Twitter. He wrote, "BIGGG NEWS... Vijay Deverakonda and director Puri Jagannadh join hands for a film project... Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur... Lavanya presentation... The balance cast and technicians will be announced shortly."
BIGGG NEWS... Vijay Deverakonda and director Puri Jagannadh join hands for a film project... Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur... Lavanya presentation... The balance cast and technicians will be announced shortly. #PCFilm pic.twitter.com/MIrIFK3DQ8— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 12, 2019
Meanwhile, Jagannadh and Yash are in talks for his much-awaited film Jana Gana Mana. Earlier, Indian Express quoted a source as saying, "Puri always wanted to make Jana Gana Mana keeping the pan-India audience in mind. The story is a take on the gruesome murders, rape cases and crimes that shook our nation over the last few years. The director sat twice with Yash to discuss the script in Bengaluru, and the duo will meet again soon for the final narration."
