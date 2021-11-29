Vijay Deverakonda Wraps His Arms Around Ananya Panday in Viral Photo from Liger Sets

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda is dominating headlines these days ahead of his Bollywood debut. Vijay-starrer Liger’s shooting is currently underway in Los Angeles, from where he recently shared a picture on his Instagram handle. In this picture, Vijay’s co-star Ananya Pandey and Charmy Kaur accompany him. Vijay is standing with his hands on their shoulders.

Talking about the outfits Vijay is wearing a white t-shirt, black trousers and a jacket. Giving a caption to this picture, he wrote, “Hello from LA". This means that the picture has directly been shared from the location of the film. Posted a few hours ago, the picture has got more than 15 lakh likes. According to reports, before LA, the shooting was underway in Las Vegas and now the team has moved to a new city. Vijay’s director Jagannath Puri was also seen posing in this picture.

Vijay will be seen as the male lead in Liger, while Ananya Pandey has been paired opposite him. This is also the first time that the audience will get to see the two actors romancing on-screen.

Vijay is counted among the superstars of the South. What’s interesting about Liger is that American boxer Mike Tyson will also make an appearance in the film. He was also recently seen shooting with Vijay.

According to reports, Vijay and Tyson may face each other inside the ring. Apart from these actors, Ramya Krishna and Ronit Roy are also playing important roles in the film. This film is being made under the banner of Dharma Productions by Karan Johar.

