Vijay Devarakonda's New Hairstyle Surprise in Jana Gana Mana for His Fans

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda has changed his look and hairstyle completely for his next film. Devarakonda, who has been wearing his hair curly for the pan-India movie Liger, is now preparing for his next Jana Gana Mana. The pictures of his look for the film are now circulating on the internet.

Vijay Devarakonda is known to experiment a lot with his hairstyle. He had grown unruly facial hair to play the rough character in Arjun Reddy. However, he appeared clean-shaven in the movie Gita Govindam. The shooting of Jana Gana Mana will start in April this year. According to reports, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has been signed as the female lead for this movie.

Jana Gana Mana will also be released as a pan-India movie. The first schedule of the film will begin soon in South Africa. Director Jagannadh is already scouting for a new location for the film’s shooting. If the news of Jhanvi Kapoor’s casting is true, it will be interesting to see how the Vijay-Jhanvi pairing works.

Netizens are waiting for this movie with bated breath. Recently, there were strong rumours of Vijay marrying Rashmika Mandana, who had played the female lead role in the movie Geeta Govindam. However, Vijay himself had strongly rubbished the rumours and verbally thrashed the rumour mongers.

Now, with the announcement of Jana Gana Mana, everyone’s attention is on Vijay Devarakonda’s hairstyle. Well, we sure hope Vijay has no bad hair days while shooting for this movie!

