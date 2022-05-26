Vijay Deverakonda, Aamir Khan Are All Smiles In This Unseen Pic From Karan Johar's 50th Birthday Bash

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party was nothing short of a spectacle. Bollywood biggies and TV stalwarts attended the star-studded bash, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla to name a few. Amid all this, South star Vijay Deverakonda is one of the actors whom the fans were looking forward to seeing. Well, we got our hands on the unseen picture of the Liger star posing with Aamir Khan, and it is sure to make you excited.

In the inside picture from the party, we see Vijay as he is all smiles while posing for a click next to Aamir. The two actors are seen twinning in black, as per the theme of the party. It seems that the two enjoyed their time at the big bash.

Check the photo below:

A few hours back, the Arjun Reddy star shared stunning glimpses from the star-studded night and captioned the post, “Lots on my mind”.

Soon after the post was shared on the photo-sharing platform, Vijay’s friends from the industry and his legion of fans took to the comments section to shower compliments on the star.

Manish Malhotra who also attended the bash, commented, “Stunning you.”

For those unaware, stars from the South including Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, and Tamannaah Bhatia, among others, also graced the event. Karan Johar’s birthday party last night was an A-list affair, which was extensively covered by the paparazzi.

Vijay became an eye candy after his film Arjun Reddy – the modern-day Devdas story which came out in 2017. became hit. The film made Vijay an overnight sensation, but his journey to the sets of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Arjun Reddy wasn’t an easy one. It had uncertainty, self-doubts and family pressure but the actor with his consistent efforts was able to get a foothold in the industry.

Meanwhile, Liger will mark Vijay’s Bollywood debut and also his first film with Ananya. The film is being jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. The film features Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and boxing legend Mike Tyson. Liger is a sports drama in which Vijay will be seen in the role of a street fighter. The film will have a pan-India release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Apart from this, he is also shooting with Samantha Ruth Prabhu for their film Kushi. They were in Kashmir for around 30 days and recently returned to Hyderabad. Next, he will be seen in JGM, an action drama helmed by Puri Jagannadh.

