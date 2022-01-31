Vijay Deverakonda Adds Toofan To His Name on Social Media; Here's Why

Actor Vijay Devarkonda, who is eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming film Liger, has affixed the word Toofan to his name on his social media handles. The screenshots of his social media profiles have been doing rounds on the internet. His fans and netizens suspected that Toofan could be the title of his forthcoming film, after Liger. Some also said that it could be Vijay’s OTT debut in any series.

Tweets by TheDeverakonda

Putting all the speculations to rest, Cola brand Thums up revealed that Vijay has added the Toofan word to his name as part of its recent advertising campaign with Vijay Devarakonda as its face. Thumbs up is prompting its campaign, “Soft drink nahi, Toofan”

Thums up has also released a video featuring Vijay in action Avtar in its advertisement video.

Thums up will release the full video of its advertisement featuring Vijay on February 1. Ahead of its release, Vijay surprised his fans and followers by adding Toofan to his name. This led to a good hype on social media platforms as his name was among the trending topics.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is making his Bollywood debut with Liger. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and has Ananya Panday too. The film is backed by Charmme Kaur and Dharma Productions. Liger has been shot in different cities, including a schedule in the US. Liger also features former boxing champion, Mike Tyson.

The film is a sports drama in which Vijay gets to play the role of an MMA fighter. This film will also be the first pan -India release of Vijay. The first glimpse of this film was released in December 2021. Liger is expected to release on August 25, 2022, in multiple languages.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.