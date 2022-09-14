RGV: Vijay Deverakonda's 'Aggressive' Nature Led to Liger Failure, Boycott Unlike RRR And KGF 2

Ram Gopal Varma has spoken out about what led to the failure of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger, which marked the actor’s pan-India debut. Unlike recent South films including RRR, Pushpa and KGF: Chapter 2, Liger failed to impress the audience and RGV believes that it’s because Vijay Deverakonda’s attitude.

According to ETimes, RGV, in an interview with a news channel, said that Vijay is a “naturally aggressive” person who loves to grab attention. RGV pointed out that unlike Vijay, South stars like Prabhas, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Yash are loved by the audiences because of their down-to-earth nature and humility. According to ETimes, the director claimed in the interview that Vijay’s aggressive speeches during the promotions of Liger might have not gone down well the audience. It could also be the reason behind the boycott Liger movement, said RGV.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda sent fans into a frenzy after he shared an Instagram post for the first time on Monday since the release of Liger. Vijay’s recent release Liger, which was one of the most awaited films of the year, turned out to be a disaster at the box office. Ever since, Vijay seemingly went on a social media hiatus.

The actor, however, on Monday shared a dashing photo of himself in an all-black ensemble which he wore at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2022. But what grabbed the attention was Vijay’s empowering caption which read: “Single player.” Within few minutes of him posting the picture, his fans were quick to shower him with love and support.

Liger, which also starred Ananya Panday in the lead, was released on August 25. Even Fans called it a ‘pan India disaster’. Later in an interview, Liger producer Charmme Kaur also talked about how multiple delays in the release impacted the film.

