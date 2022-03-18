Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday Are Lost In Their Own World At Apoorva Mehta's Bash, Video Goes Viral

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday seemed to be lost in their own little world during the star-studded birthday bash of Apoorva Mehta. The Dharma Productions’ head honcho turned 50 on Thursday and several stars from the industry dressed up for a massive bash in Mumbai. Liger star Vijay Deverakonda and the film’s co-producer Charmee Kaur were among those on the invite list.

Others on the list included Alia Bhatt, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kajol, Tara Sutaria and Manish Malhotra. In a video shared by Charmee on Instagram, which has now gone viral, Ananya and Vijay were seen lost in their talks. Charmee called both of them a couple of times but the two paid no heed. Charmee made yet another, louder attempt to grab their attention when they finally noticed her.

Ananya and Vijay greeted Charmee, with the Gehraiyaan star also twirling a little to show off her sexy dress. “My stunning #Liger couple I love u both," Charmee captioned the video.

Ananya opted for a daring sheer outfit for the party. The actress put her enviable figure on show in a gorgeous sheer outfit. The uber-glam outfit also featured a thigh-high slit with a lot of sequins work done on it. While this was among Ananya’s boldest outfits in recent times, the actress has been facing flak from users online. Commenting on a video posted by a paparazzo, one user wrote, “RIP fashion sense." Another one commented, “Sorry to say but Ananya’s outfit seems like a fashion disaster." A third user wrote, “Why do they ruin their style like this?"

Meanwhile, Vijay and Ananya’s Liger is slated to release on August 25. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is about an underdog who rises from the streets of Mumbai to become an MMA fighter. Vijay will be featured as a Mumbai street kid who grows up to be an international boxing champion. Ananya will be seen as the leading lady in the film. The film also features Mike Tyson, the boxing legend, in a key role.

