Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday Enjoy Bike Ride on Mumbai Streets, See Pics

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to debut in the Hindi movie industry under Dharma Production’s banner alongside Ananya Panday. The duo is currently busy shooting for the Puri Jagannadh's directorial pan-India drama. It has been tentatively titled Fighter and is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi.

Pictures of the stars riding a bike for a scene were doing the rounds on the internet recently. In a clandestine setting, the two were snapped enjoying a bike ride through the streets of Mumbai.

In another picture of the duo, Ananya Panday was seen donning a top-to-bottom black avatar. The Student of the Year 2 actor was wearing a sleeveless crop top over a short skirt and ankle-length boots. The Dear Comrade actor was sporting a woolen cap, greyish blue shirt and khaki pants.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9KcEAGgvhy/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In some of the snaps, Ananya can be seen sitting on the fuel tank facing towards Devarakonda, while in others she can be seen riding pillion with her arms locked around her costar.

Previously, Ananya had shared some pictures from the script-reading of the film.

She wrote that she was “happy, blessed and excited” to be associated for a Pan-India film. It has been reported that the movie will be released in all South Indian languages, aside from Hindi.

Vijay Devarakonda was last seen in World Famous Lover, while Ananya is gearing up for the release of Khaali-Peeli.

