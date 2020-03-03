Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday Trolled as Pics from Their Film Sets Go Viral

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are busy shooting for their upcoming Bollywood film, tentatively titled Fighter. Pictures of the duo from the sets are creating quite the buzz on social media.

In the latest pics, Ananya and Vijay are seen having a candid moment. Vijay, who is making his Bollywood debut with the film directed by Puri Jagannadh, is seen holding Ananya around her waist as they seemingly hug on a jetty heading to their shooting location in Mumbai. Fans pointed out the awkward intimacy the two actors share, reported koimoi.com.

Both of them sported casual look. The Telugu heartthrob is seen wearing a grey tee and black beanie while Ananya sports a white T-shirt that she matched with white, ripped shorts.

Fighter is being produced by Karan Johar and the shooting is currently on in Mumbai.

The film, being directed by Puri Jagannath, will also star Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu. Fighter is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi.

Last week, pictures of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday enjoying a bike ride through the streets of Mumbai for a scene went viral on social media.

In another picture, possibly taken on the same day, the Student of the Year 2 actress was seen in wearing a black sleeveless crop top over a short skirt and ankle-length boots.

The Dear Comrade actor was seen sporting a greyish blue shirt, khaki trousers and a beanie. Ananya Panday can be seen sitting on the fuel tank of the bike facing him.

