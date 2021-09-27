Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey-starrer 'Liger's' Release Date to be Announced Soon

The release date of the much-awaited “Liger", starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey, will be announced on October 27 at 4 pm, the team of BA Raju has tweeted. The information about the release date was shared alongside a poster of the much-anticipated flick.

“Let’s Get Ready For The Blast. The STRIKING ANNOUNCEMENT of #LIGER is packed to unleash Today @ 4 PM #SaalaCrossbreed @karanjohar #Purijagannadh @TheDeverakonda @ananyapandayy @Charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18 @IamVishuReddy @DharmaMovies @PuriConnects,” read the tweet.

Besides Vijay and Ananya, the film features various actors, including Ramya Krishnan, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Ronit Roy, Getup Srinu, and Abdul Quadir Amin in pivotal roles. According to reports, Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty will also be seen in the movie. The actor will be essaying the role of Vijay’s father, but he will only appear in a fifteen-minute flashback story.While the movie is being shot in two languages — Telugu and Hindi — it will be dubbed in various other languages as well. Mani Sharma has composed the music of the film. RELATED NEWS Superstar Balakrishna Makes Surprise Visit to Vijay Deverakonda’s 'Liger' Sets

Ram Gopal Varma Praises Vijay Deverakonda’s Performance in Liger Under Dharma Productions and Puri Connects banners, the film is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, and Apoorva Mehta. One of the fastest rising south stars, Vijay Deverakonda climbed the ladder of fame in a short period. The actor is extremely popular among youngsters. Arjun’s unique selection of films is said to be the primary reason behind his success. From Dear Comrade, NOTA and Arjun Reddy to Geetha Govindam and World-Famous Lover, all of his movies have performed well at the box office. The film will get a theatrical release in 5 languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

