Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday Dine with Mike Tyson in US, Liger Completes Filming Abroad

After putting up camp in Las Vegas for a couple of weeks, the team of upcoming film Liger announced that they have wrapped up filming abroad. Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood actress Ananya Panday have come together for their upcoming movie Liger which also features boxing legend Mike Tyson. It is said that Mike will play the role of Vijay’s boxing guru in the film.

Helmed by popular filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, the team of Liger shot in Las Vegas shooting for the film with Mike. Announcing the schedule wrap in the US, the Liger team shared pictures from get together with Mike and his wife Kiki. In the happy images, Vijay is seen sitting besides Mike at the dining table, while Ananya sits next to Vijay.

Liger, in which Vijay Deveraakonda will be seen playing the role of a boxer, is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.

Earlier, Liger team organised a special Indian lunch for Mike and Kiki as they had known about his love for Indian food. The team had then conveyed that former boxing champion Mike binged on garlic naan, tandoori chicken, butter chicken, fish tikka masala, and goat biryani for lunch.

The Liger team was super excited to host the lunch, as Tyson enjoyed the meal, specially asked for aloo gobi, samosa, palak paneer, and kebabs. Post lunch, all of them posed for happy pictures. Mike Tyson too was delighted with the Liger team’s love and hospitality.

Liger will be Mike’s first film in Bollywood. Anticipation is at an all time high regarding the upcoming film.

