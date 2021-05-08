Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday Starrer 'Liger' Release Postponed?

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger, which was to release in theatres on September 9 this year is likely to be delayed to next year.

Produced by Karan Johar, Liger is being directed by Puri Jagannadh who predominantly works in Telugu cinema. In 2011, Puri had directed the Bollywood film Bbuddah… Hoga Terra Baap starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Vijay is best known for his film Arjun Reddy directed by Sandeep Vanga. The film was also made in Hindi titled Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor playing the leading role in the movie.

This will be the fifth film of Ananya’s career. She debuted with Student of the Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff in 2019.

Liger also features Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey, and Getup Srinu in key roles and is co-produced by Charmme Kaur. Liger has been simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi and marks Deverakonda’s foray into Bollywood. Billed as a sports drama, Deverakonda will play the role of a mixed martial artist in the film.

Filming for the movie began on January 20, 2020 in Mumbai. However, by the time forty percent of the shooting was completed, the production was put on hold in March 2020 due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country. The second schedule of the movie took place in Hyderabad.

