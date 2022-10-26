Vijay Deverakonda and Karan Johar To Reunite For Romantic Film After Liger's Disastrous Run: Report

If reports are to be believed, Karan Johar and Vijay Deverakonda are giving their combination a second shot. A new report has claimed that Karan and vijay are planning to reunite and this time, for a romantic film. This will mark their first film together since the debacle of Liger.

A Bollywood Hungama report has claimed that Karan and Vijay are planning on working on an ‘out-and-out love story.’ Apparently, Karan doesn’t want to take any chances with the genre, especially since the failure of Liger. “Sources say, the two are much in touch and discussions are on for a new project that this time Karan will produce, needless to say Puri Ki Puri on his own, pun intended,” the report claimed. Karan and Vijay are yet to react to the new claims.

The news about their possible reunion comes amid reports that Liger distributors have allegedly threatened to protest against director Puri Jagannadh for not returning their money after the Vijay Deverakonda starrer miserably failed at the box office. Even though Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger was one of the most awaited movies of the year, when it finally hit theatres, it left everyone disappointed. In no time, netizens took to social media to call it a ‘pan-India disaster’.

Meanwhile, Karan and Vijay have an interesting line of movies in the pipeline. Karan will be returning as director for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani after six years. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the lead while Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi play vital supporting roles. Karan is also set to direct an action film following the rom-com film.

On the other hand, Vijay has Jana Gana Mana co-starring Pooja Hegde and Kushi with Samantha Prabhu which is being directed by Shiva Nirvana.

