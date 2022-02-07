Vijay Deverakonda And Puri Jagannadh Plan Next Project After Liger

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda recently finished shooting for his upcoming film Liger. The final leg of the shooting for Liger began on February 4 in Mumbai. Deverakonda and actress Ananya Panday completed their parts of shooting recently. The film will soon enter the post-production phase.

The film’s first glimpse, which was released on New Year’s eve, showed the adrenaline-pumping MMA battle sequences that the film has in store for movie goers. For the film, Vijay underwent a physical transformation. He also received martial arts training from Thailand-based stunt choreographers.

The film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, will be released in two languages- Hindi and Telugu. Its dubbed versions will also be available in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Bankrolled by Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, Liger is slated for release on August 25. Mani Sharma has given the background score for the film and its songs are composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Besides the lead couple, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey, several other actors, including Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu, will be seen in the movie. Liger also marks the debut of famed boxer Mike Tyson in an Indian film. He will, however, just make a cameo appearance in the film. The scenes involving Mike Tyson have already been shot in the United States.

Liger will mark Vijay Deverakonda’s first foray into the Pan-India market.

After Liger, Vijay Deverakonda is set to reunite with Puri Jagannadh for Jana Gana Mana, a pan-India film with the tagline- Love India, Hate Indians. Janhvi Kapoor will be making her Telugu debut in this film, which is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production in collaboration with Puri Connects.

Vijay Deverakonda will also be doing a film with director Sukumar.

