Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Light Up Our Timeline With Their Adorable Christmas Pics

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram to wish their fans on Christmas. Rashmika, while sharing her picture, confessed that she had taken the picture a while ago but waited for Christmas to share the picture. In the picture, Rashmika was seen soaking up the sun while posing with a Christmas tree. She was seen wearing a red jacket and sporting a big smile.

Sharing the picture, Rashmika wrote, “This time I already had a Christmas picture and I took this only keeping in mind that I needed a picture to wish you all… so Merry Christmas my loves… ❤️." On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda was seen posing with his parents.

In the picture, Vijay was seen wearing a white tee with a pair of grey pants and a yellow shirt. The actor revealed that the house was decked up by his mother. Sharing the picture, Vijay wrote, “Mummy just needs a reason to decorate the house and celebrate Happy Christmas my loves ❤️."

Vijay and Rashmika, who have worked together in a couple of movies, have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. While it was claimed that they had separated in October, they apparently reunited after a break. The actors, however, maintained that they are close friends.

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in Liger. He has Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Jana Gana Mana in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Rashmika has a number of movies in the making. These include Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay in Tamil, and Pushpa: The Rule aka Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun.

Rumours are rife that the team has approached Sai Pallavi for the role of Allu Arjun’s sister in Pushpa: The Rule, according to Siasat.com. Rashmika will also be a part of the movie. The report suggests that if Sai Pallavi gives her nod for the story, director Sukumar is ready to get her on board. Sukumar has reportedly written a strong and memorable tribal girl character for the film and is considering Sai for the role. Apart from these two films, Rashmika also has Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra.

