Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to Get Married This Year?

Dating rumours have swirled around Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna ever since they started working together in films. The top Telugu stars have teamed up for films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, and have also been making eaves pan-India. Both are also scheduled to make their Hindi film debuts this year. While both of them have never denied or confirmed reports that they are in a relationship, new reports say that they are going to get married this year.

The two have reportedly been spotted going on dates in Mumbai. This gave birth to rumours about their relationship and their wedding as well. Rashmika spent the New Year with the Deverakonda brothers (Vijay and Anand) in Goa. The Pushpa actress is said to share a great relationship with Vijay’s mother, Madhavi.

Currently, Vijay is shooting for his Bollywood debut ‘Liger in Mumbai. Rashmika has also reportedly moved into an apartment in Mumbai. The actress is gearing up for her B-Town debut with Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu.

Rashmika has been enjoying the limelight after the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise, in which she was paired opposite Allu Arjun. In a recent interview with IndiaToday.in, she opened up about love and marriage. The 23-year-old actress said that she’s too young for marriage right now. When prodded about the idea of a marriage, she said, “I don’t know what to think about it, because I am too young for it right now. I haven’t given it a thought. But having said that, you should be someone who makes you comfortable."

