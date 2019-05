Vijay Deverakonda Announces 'Dear Comrade' Release Date a Day Before His Birthday

Comrades, Attention!



Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda is all set for his next release titled Dear Comrade opposite Rashmika Mandanna. After much speculations, the film will release on July 26 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The actor made the announcement a day before his birthday.On Wednesday, Deverakonda took to Twitter to share the date. He wrote, "Comrades, Attention! 26th July 2019," alongside a poster of the film.The teaser of the film was released in March surprising the actor's fans. The 67-seconds long clip had Vijay knocking a solid punch in an adversary's face and then quickly moving in to catch an intense kiss with his co-star Rashmika Mandanna. Vijay Devarakonda plays a student leader while Rashmika Mandanna plays a cricketer.Reportedly, the film is said to have a deep-rooted connection to the politics of violence. In Dear Comrade, Vijay plays a student leader with communist leanings. Apparently, this student leader leads in the field of lip-locks too. This is the second time that two will appear on the screen together. Before Dear Comrade, the pair was last seen in the 2018 hit film "Geetha Govindam."It's interesting how Vijay fuses vigorous violence with unbridled passion all within a few seconds of the teaser's playing time. However, their fans were not quite happy with the kissing scene. One of the fans wrote, "Please continue with simple behaviour we are not expect any lip kiss Be with good nature."Another said, "I don't know why makers add kissing scenes in movies? It is not imp if movie is good and it's not work if movie is bad."Follow @News18Movies for more