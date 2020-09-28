Vijay Deverakonda Announces His New Film With Director Sukumar, Says 'Can't Wait to be on Set'

Vijay Deverakonda is set to team up with renowned filmmaker Sukumar for his next. The actor took to social media to announce the upcoming big collaboration. The forthcoming venture will be made as a pan-India project. It also marks the maiden association of Deverakonda and Sukumar. The upcoming film will be bankrolled by debutante Kedar Selagamsetty and is slated for release in 2022.

Taking to Twitter, Vijay wrote, "Sukumar - Vijay Deverakonda... The actor in me is super excited ...The audience in me is celebrating! We guarantee you a memorable cinema... I can't wait to be on set with Sukku sirrr... Happy birthday Kedar, you've been a good friend and you work extremely hard."

Kedar Selagamsetty, who is producing his first film and teaming with Vijay and Sukumar for the first time, shared his take. He said that he personally likes both Vijay and Sukumar and bringing them together will be cherished by him. “It’s a special day for me. Both of them thrive on content that’s new and fresh. This film will have both their styles,” he said.

Deverakonda was last seen in the romantic drama World Famous Lover. The film, directed by Kranthi Madhav, was released on Valentine's Day this year. The film also starred Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in pivotal roles.

Vijay is next gearing up for Puri Jagannadh’s yet-untitled project. The multilingual film will mark the Telugu debut of actress Ananya Panday. The film co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, will be simultaneously shot in Hindi. The film started the shoot in January 2020.

On the other hand, Sukumar last helmed Ram Charan in 2018 for the period action-drama Rangasthalam. He is currently working on the much-awaited action thriller Pushpa headlined by Allu Arjun. The upcoming film, also written by Sukumar, is touted to be Allu Arjun’s maiden pan-India project. The story will have a forest backdrop concentrating on red sandalwood smuggling.