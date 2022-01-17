Vijay Deverakonda ‘Beast’ Training Continues Despite Delay Liger Release

Vijay Deverakonda has emerged as the biggest heartthrob of the Telugu film industry. From looks to power-packed performances, Vijay ticks all the boxes of being a superstar. Vijay was recently seen hitting the gym for getting in the right amount of shape for his upcoming film Liger.

The film’s shooting was cancelled due to another wave of Covid-19 Although the actor is in no mood to take it easy on the preparations for the role. Vijay Deverakonda was seen in the gym recently holding an astonishingly high amount of weights. The video has been shared on Instagram by his coach. The caption was titled “Beast”. The coach wrote in the video that the city is on holiday and the gym is empty. Although one man is putting in the work. He concluded by referring to Vijay as a “beast” for life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kuldep Sethi (@kuldepsethi)

Liger is a sports in which Vijay gets to play the role of an MMA fighter. The film has been in making for two years now. It marks Vijay’s Bollywood debut. This film will also be the first pan -ndia release of Vijay.

The film is being directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Jagannadh. Renowned boxer Mike Tyson also appears in Liger performing an extended cameo. The first glimpse of this film was released last month. Liger is expected to release on August 25, 2022, in multiple languages.

Do make sure to check out the first glimpse of this film. Vijay is enacting the role of a tea seller who makes it big to represent India in MMA boxing.

Vijay seems thoroughly convincing in his role as a boxer with his chiselled body and tough looks. The street fight scenes have been directed perfectly. Ronit Roy appears to be playing his coach. The movie seems promising with Vijay getting himself into the skin of his role.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.