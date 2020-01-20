Vijay Deverakonda Begins Filming for His Next

Vijay Deverakonda and filmmaker Puri Jagannadh’s VD10 will be bankrolled by ace Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, in addition to Charmme Kaur under PuriConnects.

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news on his official account. In a clip shared by Taran, the film’s crew can be seen and as assured by the makers, the film has gone on floors from today in Mumbai post a puja ceremony.

IT'S OFFICIAL... Karan Johar and Puri Jagannadh join hands... Their first collaboration - starring #VijayDeverakonda - starts filming in #Mumbai today... Will release in #Hindi and all South Indian languages... Produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta. pic.twitter.com/ktcfugABG1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2020

The upcoming film will see Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali and Getup Srinu in pivotal roles.

Karan Johar - Puri Jagannadh film: #VijayDeverakonda flew to #Thailand to learn mixed martial arts and other fight forms for this role... Costars #RamyaKrishnan and #RonitRoy... The title is not finalized yet. #VD10 #PJ37 #VdPjShootBegins pic.twitter.com/zeOrfzS1zk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2020

Earlier, we received an update on the film from producer Charmme Kaur, who shared a video on the Twitter page of PuriConnects.

It was revealed that Vijay wen to Thailand to take lessons on mixed martial arts for his character in the film.

Apart from hitting the gym every day, Vijay was also maintaining a strict diet and training for around eight hours.

Vijay will also be seen in Valentine's Day release World Famous Lover.

Meanwhile, he is also busy shooting for his Kranthi Madhav’s yet-to-be-titled directorial.

